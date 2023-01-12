Companies round-up: Asos up despite lower sales

Asos shares jump despite revenue fall

Asos (ASC) shares rose by 19 per cent in early trading after the fast fashion retailer said that it expects a “significant improvement in profitability and cash generation” in its second half. But performance in the four months to 31 December highlighted the challenging trading conditions the company is battling. Total sales fell by 4 per cent on a reported basis, with UK sales down by 8 per cent. The company pointed to struggling consumer sentiment and delivery disruption.

IG Group chief market analyst Chris Beauchamp said that “there doesn’t seem much reason to chase the shares at their current low levels, especially when [Asos] is still working off its excess stock levels”. CA

Halfords bemoans labour issues and cuts profit guidance

Halfords (HFD) shares fell by a fifth after the motoring and cycling services and products provider cut its full-year underlying profit before tax forecast from £60mn to £50mn. The company flagged labour market shortages in its Autocentres business, which it said would hit high-margin sales in the key fourth quarter at the MOT peak. It also pointed to continuing weakness in the consumer tyre market, and now forecasts a bigger fall in demand for high-value discretionary retail items.

Despite this gloomy news, sales were up by 38 per cent in the company’s third quarter to 30 December and Halfords said it was delivering over £20mn of annual cost savings. CA

British Gas owner forecasts massive earnings uplift

In what will be unsurprising news to consumers, Centrica (CNA) has said its 2022 earnings would be more than seven times the 2021 figure, with adjusted earnings per share at 30p or more. This was driven by the energy crisis, and as both a retailer with a hedging programme (although rolling off this also means an uptick in profits) and wholesaler in the market, Centrica has been able to capture these profits while others in the sector have floundered.

It is also protected from rising interest rates through its significant net cash position, which management said had reached £1bn at the end of 2022, compared to net debt of £3bn two years ago.

That cash generation raises the prospect of more shareholder returns, following a buyback programme of 5 per cent of the share capital announced in November. Analysts see a dividend coming back for 2022 as well, although chief executive Chris O’Shea has said buybacks were his preferred method of handing cash back. Its share price was up 6 per cent on the update. AH

Whitbread sales significantly up on pre-Covid

Like-for-like sales at Premier Inn-owner Whitbread (WTB) rose by 18 per cent in the third quarter to 1 December against last year, and were 15 per cent up on pre-pandemic levels. Growth was driven by higher hotel occupancy, higher average room rates, and growth in the estate. The company said that “given the decline in market supply and the success of our own commercial initiatives, we expect pricing to remain strong”. The shares were up by 5 per cent in early trading. CA

Home Reit reports ‘deterioration’ in rent collection

Homeless accommodation landlord Home Reit (HOME) said there has been a “general deterioration in its rent collection position” since Viceroy’s report was published following two high profile disputes with its tenants.This morning, Labour councillor Peter Mitchell, who runs Big Help Project, GC Community Council and Dovecot and Princess Drive Community Association, told Investors’ Chronicle he is in dispute with the landlord over claims Home Reit is reneging on £5.5mn in rent relief. Mitchell said he struck the deal with the landlord after withholding £6mn in rent between March and August due to the state of the accommodation provided to it by Home Reit.The news comes after reports from earlier this week that another Home Reit tenant, Noble Tree Foundation, was also withholding rent over a perceived lease incentive.

A Home Reit said today that “neither Big Help Group nor Noble Tree Foundation has paid rent contractually due for the quarter to 30 November 2022”. “[We are] reviewing all options to obtain payment of overdue rent from its tenants,” it added. ML

Persimmon shares rally despite plummeting sales

Shares in housebuilder Persimmon (PSN) were up this morning 7 per cent this morning despite revelations that private sales nosedived at the end of last year.The company said rising interest rates meant that private sales were down 69 per cent in the final seven weeks of 2022 when compared with the same period in 2021 while sales for the whole of Q4 were down 61 per cent. Meanwhile, private forward sales are down 56 per cent and general forward sales are down 36 per cent when compared to the same period last year. ML

Big Yellow secures revenue bump for 2022

Big Yellow Group (BYG) has posted a 12 per cent bump in revenue for last year despite what it described as a “challenging macro environment”. Revenue for 2022 was £142mn compared with £127mn for 2021, the company said. The increase in revenue was accompanied by a 10 per cent increase in net-rent-per-square-foot over the course of the year, a figure which is broadly in line with inflation figures for last year.

“"We are pleased to have continued to deliver solid revenue growth in a challenging macro-environment,” the company said. ML

Tesco running behind inflation

Tesco (TSCO) also solid enough but still shy of where inflation is. UK & Ireland sales rose by 7.8 per cent over Christmas, reflecting price rather than volume gain. Management also reconfirmed FY guidance for retail adjusted operating profit of between £2.4bn and £2.5bn; retail free cash flow of at least £1.8bn. In short, it's okay as consumers are generally still wearing higher prices, particularly for groceries over Christmas, and all of these headline revenue numbers are driven by higher pricing, but consumers are feeling the pinch and supermarkets are being forced by the conditions and by the German discounters to invest in price, which is hitting margins. Retailers like a gentle inflation dynamic but the current situation is more disruptive - they are handling the situation pretty well but consumers are starting to show signs of weakness. NB