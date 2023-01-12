It's clear pockets of the stock market are too cheap to ignore

It’s been a largely uneventful week on the results front ahead of the main full-year reporting season in the UK. Yet we’ve already been privy to some trading updates that could indicate that high-street trading held up better than recent consumer confidence indices would suggest. The possibility exists that certain corners of the equities market had been oversold because too much weight has been placed on the impact of the cost of living crisis.

That’s not to say that we’re about to witness a sustained rally in risk assets; the ongoing slowdown in the global economy will continue to exert downward pressure on stock prices, while liquidity issues will predominate as base rates continue to ratchet up through the first half of 2023.

Nevertheless, there is reason to think that inflation may have already peaked, and minutes from the monetary policy committee indicate that policymakers are now also trying to determine the point at which it would be prudent to usher in another period of accommodative monetary policy. That may still be some way off in the distance, but the prospect itself might be enough to support valuations.