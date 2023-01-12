The funds that benefit from higher interest rates

Banks are better capitalised and can profit more on borrowing so are able to pay larger dividends

Diversified UK equity income funds are still a better option for income investors than financials funds

Financials funds could be a good option for growth and value investors because this sector is relatively cheap and should benefit from higher interest rates

Banks’ recovery from the financial crisis proved long and painful. In the immediate aftermath, they needed more capital and liquidity, for example, and had to pay heavy fines for past misdeeds. But these problems are now largely resolved and recent higher interest rates are helping banks fund large dividend payments and share buybacks.

“Banks make most of their profit by charging borrowers more for their loans than the bank pays to its depositors – the net interest margin,” notes Rob James, co-manager of Premier Miton Financials Capital Securities Fund (GB00BMWVS771). As interest rates fell after the global financial crisis, so did the interest earned on loans. The problem arose on the deposit side of the balance sheet. With banks unwilling to charge their customers interest for deposits, the interest rate on deposits stopped falling once it reached zero. As a result, the net interest margin fell relentlessly for the entire period and there was little the banks could do, other than focus on their cost bases. But now the tide has turned."