Companies round-up: ITV, Taylor Wimpey, US banks

The latest company news featuring updates from ITV, Taylor Wimpey, US major banks and more...
January 13, 2023

Wincanton hampered by “difficult” UK market

Logistics group Wincanton (WIN) has reported that revenue in its crucial grocery and consumer division fell by 7 per cent in the third quarter against a record previous period. Losses were, however, partially offset by growth of 25.5 per cent in its public sector businesses as the government scrambles to manage imports and exports post-Brexit.  

Year-on-year revenue was down by 1.4 per cent overall in Q3, with management predicting that the UK’s “challenging” economic, political and labour environments will persist into the 2024 financial year. JJ

