Is the Dignity offer too low for shareholders?

Information asymmetry is the ugly expression for the fact of life that some people know more about a subject than others. Much of the time this does not matter – in the pub quiz, for example – but in any important transaction, it usually does.

For instance, it matters that your GP knows more about a medical condition than you. Arguably it’s even a prerequisite. It means the GP can make a sensible diagnosis, but it also means that, even with Wikipedia’s help, you lack the means to question the assessment. So something is needed to bridge that knowledge gap. Mostly, trust is that something; trust that the GP knows what she is talking about and can make a diagnosis in good faith and without perverse incentives to influence judgment.

Something similar happens in many financial transactions. They are fraught with information asymmetries and come with the extra risk that the money involved erodes trust. Typically, the seller knows more about what’s being sold than the buyer and so has the incentive to puff up the merits of what’s on offer. Result: poor-quality items are priced the same as good-quality ones, buyers get stuffed and sellers get rich. Then there is a secondary result. Trust evaporates as buyers wise up, which has the perverse effect that even good quality stuff doesn’t sell. As a result, markets collapse; no one is better off and sellers become poor again.