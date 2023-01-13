Next week’s economics: 16 - 20 January

The latest Office for National Statistics (ONS) labour market overview will be published on 17 January. With the start of the year dogged by industrial action, any insights into bargaining power and wage demands will be closely scrutinised. Unemployment remained low at 3.7 per cent last month, while labour shortages are an ongoing concern. Yet despite high-profile wage demands from striking workers, in aggregate pay has been rising slower than inflation – falling by 2.7 per cent in real terms last month.

This has left many households feeling squeezed – and this was reflected in last month’s gloomy retail sales figures. Food sales were a welcome bright spot – something that Capital Economics’ Olivia Cross attributes to “earlier than usual Christmas-related sales, as households aimed to spread the cost of Christmas purchases”. But November’s gain could be to the detriment of December’s figures if spending was simply shifted forwards.

The unpromising backdrop will probably be worsened by December’s bad weather and widespread industrial action. Stifel retail analysts expect strike action on 12 and 13 December to have had a significant impact on retail footfall in the run-up to Christmas, with London footfall down 30 per cent versus the previous week. Selected recent trading updates have painted a reasonably upbeat picture, but updated ONS retail figures will tell us more on 20 January.

In the US

Across the pond, US retail sales data will be released on 18 January, and look set to show a continued loss of momentum for the US economy. Empire State Manufacturing data will also be released on 17 January and the Philadelphia Fed Index follows on the 18th.

In the EU

EU inflation statistics will also be released on 18 January. Forecasts from Consensus Economics suggest that inflation will hover around 10 per cent at the start of the year, before rapidly retreating later on. Christine Lagarde used December’s ECB press conference to flag that some energy providers update their tariffs in January and February – in the short term, she warned that this means that energy prices “will continue to, unfortunately rise”.

In the UK

UK inflation data will be released on the same day. Consumer price index (CPI) inflation may well have peaked at 11.1 per cent in October, but the path down to target won’t be smooth. KPMG economists warn that there is a risk that inflation will remain persistently high. On the other hand, there is also a chance it could eventually fall below the Bank of England's 2 per cent target if energy prices consistently drop and the global economy cools.

Although the focus will remain on next week’s CPI figures, retail pice index (RPI) data also merits a closer look. According to this older measure, UK inflation currently sits at 14 per cent. Although not technically a national statistic, RPI is no dusty old relic: it is still relied on for student loan repayments and in many pay demands. Crucially, it is also used to calculate the interest paid on index-linked gilts. According to the latest ONS public sector finance update, the interest payable on central government debt was £7.3bn – and £4.3bn of this reflected the impact of RPI price growth.