Rising mortgage costs will soon hit the economy

Higher monthly repayments look set to force a significant property market repricing

How will this feed through to the UK economy?

For many years, would-be homeowners faced a familiar hurdle: saving for a deposit. As the chart shows, this represented the leading barrier to buying a property for much of the past decade – bar a brief period during the pandemic when ‘lack of job security’ understandably came to the fore.

But times have changed. Data from the Building Societies Association (BSA) shows that since December last year, the affordability of mortgage repayments has been a growing concern. It now represents the biggest reported barrier to property purchase in the UK.