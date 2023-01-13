/
Tumbling valuations shouldn't tempt investors back to private equity

PE firms had a torrid 2022, but no one knows whether investors will get a better deal
January 13, 2023

The fortunes of private equity have been of intense interest to investors in public companies over the past couple of years. Vast buyout funds hoovered up listed companies in all the major indices at an unprecedented rate.

The peak of the buyout frenzy in 2021 saw total global deals worth $1.1tn (£900tn), with exits running at $960bn, according to data from Bain Capital. But it is fair to say that last year was not a vintage one for the sector, which currently finds itself at a crossroads, meaning weaker valuations on public markets are not enough alone to trigger another wave of buyouts.

It also relevant because PE funds have been heavily marketed to private investors through closed-end funds and listed asset managers but, despite the possibility that PE can generate better returns in recovery scenario this year, there are still major issues with debt management, transparency and company selection that need to be addressed.  

