Companies roundup: ITM Power's latest profit warning hits shares

ITM Power (ITM) has issued its third profit warning in eight months – telling markets that the outcome for the full financial year will be “materially different” from its current guidance. The company, which produces electrolysers that make hydrogen fuel, has said it will announce a 12-month turnaround plan alongside its interim results at the end of the month.

In September, the company warned of delays to its production plans and its long-time chief executive Graham Cooley stepped down. The key question going forward is whether ITM can increase sales without a significant uptick in production capacity. ITM cancelled plans to open a second production facility last year and instead chose to focus on expanding the existing Bessemer Park plant.

The company said its balance sheet remains healthy, with net cash of £318mn as of October - it had previously forecast a year-end figure of £240mn-£270mn, and had cash burn of just over £50mn last financial year. Shares were down 13 per cent by mid-morning. JJ