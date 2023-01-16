Why the big builders are insulated from a recession

The outlook for construction in 2023 looks less bleak than for other parts of the economy, as a decline in orders from private sector developers is offset by higher levels of government-backed infrastructure spending.

Data provider Glenigan is forecasting a 2 per cent decline in the overall value of projects under £100mn that will break ground this year, with private housing starts set to slow as higher costs and a worsening economic environment threaten the viability of schemes.

Housing project starts were already slowing in the second half of last year as developers “responded to the anticipated weakening in demand and increased their focus on building out projects already on site”, Glenigan’s economics director Allan Wilen said.

The political and economic turmoil that followed former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget last September caused mortgage rates to shoot up, which “reduced affordability, homebuyer confidence and reservation activity”, Barratt Developments (BDEV) chief executive David Thomas said.

The net balance of surveyors expecting an increase in private sector housing work dropped to a negative 13 per cent in the fourth quarter, a sharp reversal from the plus 17 per cent recorded in the previous three months, according to the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors.

Infrastructure work remains buoyant

Industry-wide, the net balance of surveyors reporting increased workloads was only marginally negative (-1 per cent). “When you look at indicators like the labour market, clearly they’re not consistent at the moment with a deep recession,” said Simon Rubinsohn, chief economist at the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS).

The reason for this is that infrastructure work remains buoyant – a net 22 per cent of those surveyed by RICS reported an increase in infrastructure-related workload. And although there have been fewer new office tower projects built over the past two years as occupiers figure out what hybrid working patterns mean for space requirements, this market hasn’t died off completely.

Developers expect the volume of space per head to decline by 10 per cent as the result of more home working, and have concentrated more on refurbishments, according to Deloitte’s latest London Office Crane Survey. Around two-thirds of the total volume of new space, or 26 out of 31 schemes, that started in the six months to September 2022 were refurbishment projects.

The complexity in getting a major new-build project off the ground, and some of the recent supply chain challenges faced, are two of the reasons behind the tilt to refurbishments, according to Philip Parnell, a partner at Deloitte.

“However, environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations are rising yet further up planning authorities’ and occupiers’ agendas. There is mounting concern about embodied carbon, reinforcing the case for refurbishments over new-builds,” he said.

There were concerns in the run-up to new chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s Autumn Statement in November that the government would have to roll back its substantial infrastructure spending pledges as it sought to reassure global investors about the state of the UK’s finances. Yet a pledge to maintain investments in a £600bn pipeline (around a third of which is directly government-financed) over the course of the current parliament was maintained.

The industry didn’t come away completely unscathed – Hunt agreed to maintain cash commitments, rather than factoring in inflation protection – but the fact that High Speed Rail 2, Sizewell C and other major projects survived cuts was seen as a win for the industry.

Inflation is hitting building materials

But it's not all smooth sailing. Building materials inflation is currently running at about 16 per cent, according to government figures, and the funding allocated won’t go as far. Spending on capital projects in real terms could be around £15bn a year less by 2027-28, according to construction consultancy Arcadis (NL:ARCAD).

Without inflation adjustments, many projects will either need to be scaled down or have delivery dates pushed back, the firm said. “It also means that financially-constrained local authorities will be shifting budgets away from new work to ensure that they are able to finance urgent, repair, maintenance and improvement work,” said Noble Francis, chief economist at the Construction Products Association (CPA).

The CPA revised its most recent market forecast down sharply, to an anticipated 3.9 per cent decline in output this year, from a previous estimate of a 0.4 per cent decline. “The UK economy is expected to fall by 1 per cent in 2023 and construction tends to be a pro-cyclical industry, but is three times as volatile,” Francis said.

However, he pointed out that the anticipated drop in output is “from a historic high level” – output in October 2022 was 7.4 per cent higher than a year earlier and 4.1 per cent greater than in January 2020.

Moreover, the decline it is forecasting is nowhere near as significant as the one that followed the 2008 global financial crisis – after which output fell by more than 17 per cent from peak to trough, Francis added.

Fortunately, infrastructure’s share of the construction market is twice as big as it was then, at around 15 per cent of the total, according to Arcadis. This is good news for the large, listed contracting groups.

Bigger is better

Scale and track record mean companies such as Balfour Beatty (BBY), Kier (KIE) and Costain (COST) are the most likely to be commissioned for big-ticket projects given their breadth of services and track record. In turn, the multi-year tenure of such work gives these companies the visibility they need to make investments, Peel Hunt analyst Andrew Nussey said.

If recessionary pressures are felt by the sector – and the latest purchasing managers' index (PMI) data for December indicates that they are, with companies reporting lay-offs for the first time since January 2021 – it is most likely to be mid-tier contractors that will struggle and find themselves bidding for contracts on less attractive terms, Nussey said.

Yet even if market conditions favour the larger contractors, investors who have put money into most listed contractors over the past decade have been badly burned. Even if they avoided total wipeouts such as Carillion and Interserve, returns have generally been dismal. On a total return basis, Kier has generated a cumulative negative return of 90 per cent and Costain a negative 78 per cent. Balfour Beatty shareholders have at least enjoyed a gain, of 56 per cent, but of the bigger companies only Morgan Sindall (MGNS) has outperformed the benchmark, returning an impressive 330 per cent.

Individual factors can be identified in each case for sub-par performance, but the common thread is that they took too much risk for too little return.

Nussey said the industry has turned a corner, with years of contract reform aimed at taming an adversarial culture paying off. Larger projects are often carried out on a ‘cost-plus’ or target cost basis, involving more of a partnering approach where risks are shared between contractor and client. For instance, only 12 per cent of orders on the books of Balfour Beatty’s UK construction arm as of June 2022 were for fixed-price projects. Four years earlier, that figure was 50 per cent.

The onus is now on contractors to convince investors that they can deliver profits consistently. Only Balfour Beatty, which has other strings to its bow including a portfolio of infrastructure investments and a higher-margin support services arm, trades at a double-digit earnings multiple – 11 times FactSet’s consensus forecast earnings. Morgan Sindall trades at seven times, while Kier and Costain both trade at less than four times earnings. The latter’s share price has been so beaten down that its current market capitalisation of £110mn is only marginally higher than its net cash balance of £96mn, as of 30 June.

Contractors still have issues to contend with that can hurt margins – not least a skills shortage exacerbated by a workforce that shrunk by 2 per cent in the 12 months to September.

Yet even if the UK slides into recession, “I think a lot of infrastructure will be OK”, said Alasdair Reisner, chief executive of the Civil Engineering Contractors’ Association. “The general perception is the industry is relatively busy at the moment – and will continue to be for the short to medium term,” he said.

“It’s always a risky thing to say that the market feels as though it’s in a relatively good place in terms of a workload point of view. But generally speaking, our members do see a reasonably good outlook.”