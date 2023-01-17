/
Companies roundup: Ocado, Rio Tinto and Wise

Companies roundup: Ocado, Rio Tinto and Wise
January 17, 2023

Ocado confirms sales fall 

It’s official. Sales have fallen for the first time at Ocado Retail, the joint venture between Ocado (OCDO) and Marks & Spencer (MKS). This outcome was previously trailed, but the confirmation of a 3.8 per cent revenue drop for the 2022 financial year sent Ocado’s shares down by over 6 per cent in early trading. An annual 12 per cent drop in basket volumes and “an unwind of pandemic shopping behaviours” hit performance as shoppers bought less due to cost of living pressures. Profit guidance was maintained – management expects “close to break-even” cash profits for the year. CA

