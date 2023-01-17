The investment trusts cautiously backing crypto

The collapse of crypto platform FTX has shown once again how risky investing in cryptocurrencies can be, and provided some vindication for investment trusts that have shied away. But not all have ignored these assets entirely.

Chris Clothier, chief financial officer at CG Asset Management and co-manager for wealth preservation at Capital Gearing Trust (CGT), has recently reiterated his view that “bitcoin is not an ‘asset’ that we are prepared to buy for our clients”.

“Events [last] year culminating in the collapse of FTX have shown that… rather than creating a new financial system, crypto has simply recreated a facsimile of the old financial system it sought to replace and one rather worse than that of its predecessor,” he writes.