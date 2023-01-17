Wise receives boost from rising interest rates

Profit margins expected to be higher in second half

Customer volumes dropped as FX market volatility fell

Wise (WISE) increased its full-year guidance after a boost to its interest income in recent months. The payments company saw its net interest income on customer balances rise to £43.5mn in the third quarter from a loss of £0.8mn this time last year. Management now expects full-year total income growth to be between 68 and 72 per cent, up from 55-60 per cent previously.

Currently, Wise is letting the interest income flow through to profits rather than sharing with its customers. This means that the adjusted cash profit (Ebitda) margin is expected to be above the 22 per cent rate from the first half of the year.

However, this boost to margins will be temporary. As Wise prides itself on low costs and is focused on customer growth, the plan is to start redistributing interest income. It launched ‘Interest’ within its Assets product in the UK this year. Cash profit margins are expected to be around 20 per cent in the medium term.

Customer growth was strong with 5.8mn customers transacting on the platform. This was up 33 per cent year on year and 6 per cent quarter on quarter. However, there is some cause for concern with a quarterly drop in total volumes. Compared to the second quarter, volumes fell 2 per cent because of a fall in activity from high-volume personal customers. Wise believes this is because transactions were pulled forward due to the currency volatility.

Broker Numis is confident Wise can maintain a 20 per cent annual growth rate in the future. This level of growth (and more) is needed given the broker currently has it trading on a lofty 2025 PE ratio of 68 times. It’s certainly a good business but the asking price is too expensive given that tech multiples have pulled back appreciably. At the half-year results we downgraded from a Buy to Hold – we see little reason to change that stance ahead of publication of its preliminary figures.