Companies roundup: Just Eat, Currys and Burberry

Just Eat bullish on profits despite orders collapse

Just Eat (JET) shares rose by 15 per cent after the food delivery app said in a fourth-quarter update that it had delivered a “material improvement” in adjusted cash profits. These came in at around €150mn (£132mn) in the second half of 2022, the company said, compared to a €134mn negative in the first. But full-year gross transaction value was flat against 2021 and fell by 2 per cent in the final quarter of the year. And annual order numbers were down by 9 per cent, with a 12 per cent contraction in the fourth quarter, as consumers cut back on takeaways. CA

Read more

Currys sticks with profit forecast

Currys (CURY) maintained its full-year guidance for an adjusted profit before tax of £100mn-£125mn, as a stronger performance in the UK and Ireland offset disappointing postings in international markets. In a trading update for the 10 weeks to 7 January, the electrical retailer said that profits were better-than-expected in the UK and Ireland due to gross margin uplifts and cost savings. But the company warned of margin pressures in the Nordics, where there was a “market-driven sales slowdown”. Overall like-for-like sales were down by 6 per cent in the period against the previous year. Currys shares rose by 9 per cent in early trading. CA

Read more

Hammerson drums up Brum plans

Shopping centre landlord Hammerson (HMSO) has submitted a planning application to turn a former John Lewis in Birmingham into a 200,000 square foot office building named “Drum”. The redevelopment of the department store in Grand Central would mark a major move away from retail ownership for the landlord after suffering from years of portfolio valuation downgrades.

“This project is the next step in Hammerson’s vision to transform our Birmingham estate, creating a truly multi-use asset that thrives due to its relevance and diversity,” the company said, adding it hoped to finish building Drum by 2025. ML

Pearson overtakes profit forecasts

Publishing group Pearson (PSON) said it traded “ahead of expectations” in 2022, and is on track to make £120mn of cost savings this year.

Management said adjusted operating profit reached £455mn in the year to 31 December 2022, 11 per cent higher than in 2021. Analysts previously expected profits of £416mn. The publisher - which achieved the best total returns of all FTSE 100 companies last year - will report its full-year results on 3 March. JS

Burberry’s sales hit by China’s Covid wave

Overall sales at Burberry (BRBY) stores grew just 1 per cent in the 13 weeks to 31 December as Covid-19 continued to disrupt normal business in China. Outside of mainland China, the luxury retailer’s sales were up 11 per cent year-on-year – but this figure was weighed down by a 23 per cent drop in revenue within the country. Two-fifths of Burberry’s sales were to Chinese consumers in the 2022 calendar year. JJ

Qinetiq continues forward momentum

Defence technology company Qinetiq (QQ.) continued to benefit from higher spending by governments concerned with rising security threats, with its order book topping £1bn for the nine months ending in December – a 10 per cent increase on the same period last year. Revenue also topped £1bn, with growth and profitability remaining “in line” with expectations set out in its half-year results, when it forecast a “high single-digit” increase in organic revenue and an 11-12 per cent expansion in its underlying profit margin. MF

Read the full story here

Gateley results robust as ever

Legal services group Gateley (GTLY) is “cautiously confident” about 2023, after enjoying strong organic growth in the six months to 31 October. Revenue rose by 22 per cent to £76.1mn, while underlying profit before tax increased by 13 per cent to £9.6mn.

The group seems to have shrugged off worries about recruitment, increasing its fee earner headcount from 794 to 1,000 year-on-year. However, profit margins are feeling the squeeze as operating costs relating to travel and marketing – which were set aside during lockdown – stage a return. JS

Read the roundup of Gateley's update here

China shutdowns drain TI Fluid Systems’ sales

Shares in fuel tank maker TI Fluid Systems (TIFS) slumped by 11 per cent in early trading after the maker of fuel tanks said fourth quarter sales in China had been hit by “unexpected production shutdowns” in China following the recent lifting of Covid restrictions. Although its sales increased by 10 per cent at actual currency rates, growth was 100 basis points lower than the 6.2 per cent experienced in global car production. It now expects 2022 adjusted operating profit to be around €180mn, €5mn lower than broker Peel Hunt’s forecast. MF

S4 Capital reassures investors

S4 Capital (SFOR) has told shareholders that profit margins “significantly improved” in the second half of 2022, after a profit warning caused shares to tumble in July. The advertising group is on track to hit its revised Ebitda target of £120mn for the year to 31 December 2022. Meanwhile, net debt is expected to be “well towards the lower end of the guided range” of £130mn to £170mn.

S4 Capital has struggled in the past with high staff costs. JS

Team17 raises full-year guidance

Video game developer Team17 (TM17) announced that full-year revenue and cash profit (EBITDA) will be significantly ahead of market expectations. Management praised recent acquisitions for the strong performance. This included the $26.5mn acquisition of StoryToys – a developer of educational apps for children. Broker Peel Hunt has boosted its cash profit forecast to £47mn. This is 9 per cent ahead of the previous consensus and 31 per cent ahead of last year. AS