Healthcare stocks see spike in demand during NHS crisis

Spire expands GP offering

Employers interested in staff insurance

As the crisis gripping the NHS worsens, and record numbers of patients find themselves waiting for care, more people are turning to private healthcare providers for medical attention.

Figures released last month by the Office for National Statistics revealed that one in eight UK adults had paid for private medical treatment in the past year, and of that group more than half had paid out of their own pocket. Health policy experts have warned of the emergence of a two-tier healthcare system, in which patients with the resources to pay are afforded faster access to care.