Today's Markets: FTSE holds back and Musk is 'off his rocker'

Stocks were flat in early trading in Europe as markets looked ahead to US retail sales and a number of Fed speakers later in the session. The FTSE 100 was barely changed as it resists for now the temptation to strike a fresh all-time high even as we seem to hearing whispers of optimism from Davos about the world economic outlook.

It follows a mixed day on Wall Street as Goldman Sachs’ huge earnings miss weighed on the Dow, while the Nasdaq eked out a small gain. By contrast, Morgan Stanley was among the top performers on the S&P 500 after its wealth management division performed strongly. Yields are down a bit with the US 10yr back under 3.5 per cent, gold doing little as it hovers around the $1,910 area and the dollar is weaker.

Sterling rallies as UK inflation cools