Today's Markets: FTSE holds back and Musk is 'off his rocker'

The latest from world markets and in companies news
January 18, 2023

Stocks were flat in early trading in Europe as markets looked ahead to US retail sales and a number of Fed speakers later in the session. The FTSE 100 was barely changed as it resists for now the temptation to strike a fresh all-time high even as we seem to hearing whispers of optimism from Davos about the world economic outlook.

It follows a mixed day on Wall Street as Goldman Sachs’ huge earnings miss weighed on the Dow, while the Nasdaq eked out a small gain. By contrast, Morgan Stanley was among the top performers on the S&P 500 after its wealth management division performed strongly. Yields are down a bit with the US 10yr back under 3.5 per cent, gold doing little as it hovers around the $1,910 area and the dollar is weaker.

Sterling rallies as UK inflation cools 

