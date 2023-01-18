Topps Tiles chair survives ouster attempt

Topps Tiles (TPT) chair Darren Shapland survived a vote tabled by the company's biggest single shareholder seeking his removal at the company’s annual general meeting, and accused his antagonist of "serious confliects of interest".

Austrian private equity firm MS Galleon, which owns a 29.9 per cent stake in the tile retailer, had put forward motions seeking Shapland’s removal, alongside the appointment of two of its own representatives to the board. However, 62.5 per cent of the votes cast went against its motion to dismiss Shapland, while 63.5 per cent voted against each of the private equity firm's own board nominations.

Shareholders registered displeasure elsewhere, however. Almost 39 per cent of those who voted did not approve either of the company’s remuneration policy for directors or the company’s 2023 share plan.