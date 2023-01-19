/
Companies roundup: Boohoo, Deliveroo and Melrose

The latest companies news from Boohoo, Dr Martens, Harbour Energy and more
January 19, 2023

Melrose to seek demerger approval in March

Melrose Industries (MRO) said that its soon-to-be demerged automotive business arm grew sales by around 6 per cent last year to £5.2bn, while operating profit increased by 21 per cent to around £320mn-£330mn. The business benefited from improved operations following recent restructuring efforts, the company said.

The demerger of automotive, powder metallurgy and hydrogen units into a separate, listed entity is expected to complete shortly after shareholder approval is gained, which it will seek in March. Melrose Industries will retain the existing aerospace-focused arm. MF

