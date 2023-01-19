Companies roundup: Boohoo, Deliveroo and Melrose

Melrose to seek demerger approval in March

Melrose Industries (MRO) said that its soon-to-be demerged automotive business arm grew sales by around 6 per cent last year to £5.2bn, while operating profit increased by 21 per cent to around £320mn-£330mn. The business benefited from improved operations following recent restructuring efforts, the company said.

The demerger of automotive, powder metallurgy and hydrogen units into a separate, listed entity is expected to complete shortly after shareholder approval is gained, which it will seek in March. Melrose Industries will retain the existing aerospace-focused arm. MF