opinion
January 19, 2023

Investors already need to reassess their plans for 2023

Rosie Carr
Rosie Carr

The World Economic Forum (WEF), the body that meets at the start of every year in Davos to discuss and address the big economic issues of the day, kicked off this year’s event with a warning that the world was on the brink of a dangerous 'polycrisis'. Most investors won’t have batted an eyelid. We seem to have existed in one long joined-up crisis for at least the past three years, if not the past two decades, always getting away with it, largely thanks to central banks’ determination to prevent another Great Depression. 

The threats identified by the WEF include climate change, the cost of living crisis, geopolitical confrontation, high debt levels, recession, low growth, social unrest and cyber crime. These crises are converging, it says, to shape a unique, uncertain and turbulent decade to come. 

Of course, any extension to a period characterised by precariousness and value destruction would be most unwelcome. But even if things turn out better than expected over the course of this year and next – and not everyone at Davos is as gloomy about the economic threats – it’s sensible to plan for challenges and shocks. Financial goals and objectives set just a few years ago may now look distinctly out of date, reflective of an altogether more clement environment. 

