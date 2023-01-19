Religion is inspiring a different way to invest

New Christian retail funds launched

UK is a centre of Islamic finance

Inscribed on every coin in the realm is an abbreviation of the title fidei defensor (meaning 'defender of the faith' in the vernacular), first bestowed on James IV of Scotland by Pope Julius II and used by Christian monarchs down the ages. As that suggests, money and religious faith have an integral relationship. What we believe influences how we act, and this applies to decision making in the market. Religious beliefs and principles can inform how private investors and money managers allocate cash – and often in quite a different way to more recent environmental, social, and governance (ESG) attitudes.

For those who want to pursue this link further when investing, there are a varying degree of options depending on where you live. The US market is one which is notably developed in this area. This is perhaps not surprising, given that 69 per cent of US adults identified as religious, according to 2021 research by the Pew Research Center think tank. This level is expected to fall, however, given the trend across the West of rising numbers of people who say they hold no religious belief.

Still, investors across the Atlantic have a relative wealth of faith-based investment options to choose from, across a range of asset classes. Guidestone Funds is a Christianity-influenced asset manager with over $14bn (£12bn) in assets under management. It offers equity, fixed income, alternatives, and target date retirement, funds. An institutional example is Catholic Investment Services, which manages over $1bn for clients such as educational institutions, dioceses, religious orders, and private foundations.

The relationship between faith and money in the US, where individuals are much more likely than they are in the UK to give charitably and generously to religious institutions, means there are listed opportunities for investors interested in this area. US-focused and New-Zealand listed Pushpay (NZ:PPH) is one such example – the donor management technology company assists charities and churches with fundraising and has processed $7bn of donations through online giving.

The UK landscape

Christianity remains the dominant religion in the UK, despite a decline in the number of believers. But while almost half the population think of themselves of Christian in some way, this hasn’t translated to a significant range of Christianity-influenced investment products. Again, this is partly due to a different approach to the US when it comes to the relationship between money and faith.

It is often forgotten that some major financial institutions in the UK have their roots in faith traditions. Barclays (BARC) and Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY) were founded by Quakers, for example. And the whole contemporary idea of a savings bank stems from the ideas of the 19th-century Church of Scotland minister Henry Duncan. But the biggest contemporary UK player is the Church of England, helped by its significant property holdings. Its church commissioners manage a £10bn endowment fund.

There has recently been fresh movement in the UK Christian investment space. A new range of five retail funds, across a range of risk tolerances, has been launched by Epworth Investment Management (which manages over £1bn of assets for churches and charities) in conjunction with Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management. Epworth and Canaccord described their managed portfolio service fund range as a “new solution positioned to meet rising demand from retail investors who want to align investments with Christian ethics” and as the “first ever retail solution for individuals within a Christian ethics framework”.

Epworth head of ethics Reverend Andrew Harper told Investors’ Chronicle that he sees a “yearning in the pews for our money to be aligned with our faith beliefs”.

Islam – another of the Abrahamic religions – is growing in the UK due to demographic trends. The number of people who describe themselves as Muslim rose by 6.5 per cent in the decade to 2021 to reach 3.9mn, according to the ONS, with 15 per cent of Londoners noting 'Muslim' on their census response. Alongside this has come increased demand for financial products which are compliant with Sharia, Islamic religious law.

Demand for Islamic finance products is indeed on the rise globally, and the City looks well placed to take advantage. According to a report from Refinitiv and TheCityUK, which ranks the UK 27th globally for Islamic financial development, the UK “is a vital provider of supporting infrastructure for the global Islamic finance industry”. The report said that the UK is the dominant European player for Islamic banking assets and is making progress with Islamic fintech and Sukuk listings.

Sukuk is an Islamic-friendly alternative to conventional bond investment. Traditional fixed income products are not permitted by Sharia due to the idea that the yield is inherently unjust. According to the London Stock Exchange, more than $50bn-worth of Sukuk issuance has been raised on the main and international securities markets. This includes moves by some of the biggest global companies – petroleum and natural gas giant Saudi Aramco (SA:2222) raised $6bn through a Sukuk issue in London in 2021. Analysts think demand will continue to grow for such issuance.

A step beyond ESG

While there are similarities and overlaps between faith-based investing and the ESG frameworks and principles that have become part of the mainstream market landscape over recent years, there are also major differences. After all, the Christian teaching that one “cannot serve God and mammon” is not an idea to be found in a standard ESG policy manual.

Religion-inspired investing is thus fundamentally different from any other approach in the market. A major obvious contrast regards just who investors and managers consider themselves responsible to when they allocate their cash.

Epworth’s Harper says that “the difference between faith-led investment and values-led investment, is that the motivation to do this is because we are commanded to do it by God not just because we think it might be the right thing to do. This creates a sense of urgency”.

This idea is closely linked to the limitations religion-based products have on their investible universes. The Church of England’s 2021 stewardship report, for example, screened out 467 companies in sectors from alcohol to predatory lending, under advice from its ethical investment advisory group.

Epworth’s "tolerances" policy document outlines its own exclusions when it comes to directly held companies. The manager is strictest on excluding controversial weapons, predatory lending, alcohol and tobacco production, and adult entertainment from its portfolios, and defines these as a company taking more than a very minimal amount (such as 1 per cent) of its revenues from such actions. On top of this, it won't invest in a pooled fund if 10 per cent of its underlying capital comes from a proscribed ethical area.

There are similarities here with ESG, and that is also the case for some of Epworth's preferred investment sectors. The asset manager invests in companies involved with clean energy, improving access to water, and cancer treatments. The top holding in several of the funds in its new range is green investment trust Impax Environmental Markets (IEM).

It is possible the gap between the two approaches could grow wider in the future. A religion-inspired investing standpoint can provide ethical clarity. But there is a growing debate, amid concerns around issues such as energy security, over whether sustainable investment funds should back companies involved in the energy transition – and how to ascertain which companies are truly doing so. There has been much controversy, for example, over self-styled 'ESG funds' investing in oil and gas stocks. By contrast, the central finance board of the Methodist Church, which owns Epworth, divested from fossil fuels in 2021 after selling holdings in Shell (SHEL) and Equinor (NO:EQNR).

The intersection of faith and money really presents a completely different way of approaching finance and investing. On this point, an interesting development occurred in Scotland back in 2018. In the wake of the great financial crisis, spurred on by concerns about the ethics of the financial services sector, the Global Ethical Finance Initiative (GEFI) released the Edinburgh finance declaration: an ethical finance values framework shared by the Church of Scotland and the Islamic Finance Council UK.

The declaration sets out six religion-inspired values, drawing on Christian and Islamic teaching, for practical application in the finance and investment industries. These values are stewardship, love of thy neighbour, human flourishing, sustainability and purposefulness, justice and equity, and common good. These seek to help address fears that “the current financial system has systemic problems, creating serious inequality and the potential destruction of our shared natural resources”.

While the latest census figures found that the level of religious belief is falling in the UK populace, there is still demand for religion-inspired products. And investors in these products, it is important to note, don’t have to be religious to be attracted to the ethical ideas behind them. Most investors can, surely, get behind Pope Benedict XVI's 2009 comment that "financiers must rediscover the genuinely ethical foundation of their activity, so as not to abuse the sophisticated instruments which can serve to betray the interests" of others.