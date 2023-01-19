The British are wrong about income investing

Here’s a notion. Is there something quintessentially British about holding a portfolio of shares chiefly for the income they throw off? Because income portfolios, high-yield funds – call them what you will – are such a familiar part of the UK investing scene we barely give the idea a second thought. For equity investing, there are growth funds, special-situation funds and there are income funds; these are constants of the investment scene. That’s how it is.

As opposed to ‘quintessentially British’, maybe we should label income investing ‘quirkily British’ because private investors elsewhere in the world are far less likely to think of investing in equities as a means to generate a regular, reliable income in the here and now. For them, equity investing is a way to build capital; maybe quickly, usually quite slowly, but it’s not about income.

As to why there is this perception gap, we might speculate there are historical factors at work. We could blame it on empire (why not, everything else is?); the point being that in Britain, more than elsewhere, empire produced a generation of rentiers living off the capital that their fathers and grandfathers developed in (plundered from?) exotic parts of the world. When it dawned on these solid citizens of the Home Counties that it was a losing strategy to rely on the likes of Costaguana National Railway loan stock 5 per cent to produce regular income, their brokers eventually steered them towards shares in sensible UK companies, the forerunners of J Sainsbury (SBRY) or National Grid (NG).