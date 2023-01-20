/
Companies roundup: De La Rue in corruption allegations 

January 20, 2023

De La Rue caught up in corruption allegations 

Banknote printer De La Rue (DLAR) has been implicated in an investigation into India’s former finance secretary, according to an update published today. The group said it is seeking legal advice after learning of the investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation in India, and stressed that it had not served the government of India or the Central Bank of India since 2016. 

It believes “there is no merit to the allegations that relate to De La Rue”. Allegations have been published for years about De La Rue’s dealings with Arvind Mayaram, and the company said as early as 2016 reports it had been blacklisted by the government but had continued supplying banknote paper were both “defamatory and malicious”. 

