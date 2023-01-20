Economic outlook: 23-27 January

The week could well start on an optimistic note. EU flash consumer confidence figures will be released on 23 January, followed by the EU S&P composite PMI on 24 January. Last year’s decline in sentiment indicators was partially reversed in December, as mild winter weather released some energy price pressure – a pattern that has so far continued into 2023. Joe Hayes, senior economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, thinks that the data still points to a contraction in the economy – although perhaps a milder one than was initially anticipated.

The S&P Global/CIPS flash UK composite PMI will be released on 24 January. On the plus side, last month’s release indicated that the pace of price increases is starting to slow. But the outlook for the labour market was less rosy, with December survey data pointing to a renewed fall in employment across the UK private sector. Though slight, it still marked the first reduction in headcounts since February 2021. Gabriella Dickens, senior UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics calculates that, based on past form, it could equate to a 0.3 per cent quarter-on-quarter decline in the number of private sector jobs in Q4. The flash US composite PMI will be released on the same day.

UK public finance data will also be released on 24 January. Last month saw the highest November net borrowing figure over the past three decades. PwC economist Divya Sridhar expects the squeeze to continue given “continued energy bills support and the ninth consecutive rise in interest rates announced by the Bank of England”.