The early signs are good for emerging market stocks

Towards the end of last year, we asked whether it was time to switch allocations towards emerging markets. Early indications in 2023 suggest that such a move could indeed be opportune. They suggest that markets have become less concerned about the macroeconomic conditions that weighed on valuations through last year, a period in which the MSCI Emerging Markets index fell by a fifth in dollar terms.

That’s not to say that volatility won’t be a feature of related indices this year, but we know that emerging markets have recovered from previous cyclical downturns ahead of their US and European counterparts, plus earnings revisions for emerging markets in the coming year moved into positive territory in late 2022.

Emerging markets trading at a discount

Analysis from Lazard Asset Management demonstrates that emerging market valuations are cheap in both absolute and relative terms. Emerging markets have been trading at a 35 per cent discount to developed markets on price/earnings (PE) terms and at a 44 per cent discount on a price-to-book basis. There is considerable variance across regional valuations, but that’s to be expected.

Investors might also be drawn by superior dividend yields – 3.3 per cent versus 2.1 per cent for developed markets – yet the most compelling incentive for building exposure is the prospect of China’s economy lumbering back into life. It’s perhaps telling that last year’s severe slump in the MSCI index came about even though the Indian, Brazilian and Indonesian economies grew at a faster clip than the US.

Issuing the world’s reserve currency has its advantages. Unfortunately, dollar strength has served to undermine valuations in developing markets, not least because it effectively raises the cost of capital. The greenback strengthened against most other international currencies in 2022, as the trajectory of US interest rates triggered demand for the dollar, although given the accompanying rate of inflation it could hardly be described as “hot money” flows. The US currency might, therefore, be best characterised as “the best of a bad lot” in 2022.

Given the dollar’s inverse correlation with emerging market performance, it’s significant that the US current account deficit is expected to continue deteriorating over the medium term, while the country’s growth relative to emerging market economies is projected to decline – this underperformance applies to the UK as well.

The Lazard analysis also points to a sizeable reduction in speculative US dollar positions. The fact that FX traders are starting to vote with their feet reflects the consensus view that the US Federal Reserve is now within sight of the maximum level it wants to see for interest rates, a prospect greatly enhanced by a softening domestic labour market and the consequent implication for wage growth (a gathering problem in the UK). If further evidence was needed, expectations of a coming relaxation in monetary policy triggered a rally across fixed-income markets at the tail-end of 2022.

Brightening outlook for developing economies

There is also reason to suggest that the relative outlook for developing economies has brightened despite the overall gloom in the global economy. Last week, the Financial Times reported that emerging market governments had raised more than $40bn (£32.7bn) on international bond markets in the early part of the year, with all the sales heavily oversubscribed. Admittedly, bond yields remain elevated from an historical perspective, but issuers seem willing to absorb the higher cost – at least for now.

We may be able to get another steer on where emerging markets are headed through Ashmore’s (ASHM) latest quarterly update. The investment manager revealed that assets under management increased by $1.2bn over the final quarter of 2022, comprising positive investment performance of $3.8bn against net outflows of $2.6bn. Interestingly, the net outflows were approximately half the level of the previous quarter and equities flows were neutral over the period. Management noted that the main fixed income and equity benchmark indices delivered growth rates ranging between 5 and 10 per cent. Ashmore’s chief executive, Mark Coombs, said the outcome points to “a positive shift in investor sentiment against a backdrop of light positioning and highly attractive valuations”.

The end of China’s zero-Covid obsession and the reopening of its provincial borders could act as immediate growth catalysts, while moderating bond yields and probable dollar devaluation should boost emerging market performance. And from a purely practical perspective, global supply bottlenecks have continued to ease as freight rates decline. Finally, Asian news reports suggest that investors have been discarding Chinese domestic bonds in favour of equities as the country’s central bank stepped up liquidity initiatives - maybe it’s time to follow suit ahead of the rush.