Week ahead: 23 - 27 January

A summary of key company announcements expected in the coming week
January 20, 2023

Welcome to the week ahead, our summary of the forthcoming key company announcements. Companies are no longer obliged to notify the London Stock Exchange (LSE) of results and trading updates, so this list does not claim to be comprehensive. You can read company announcements at http://announce.ft.com and our daily online news summaries record all key company announcements and business press headlines. 

Monday 23 January

Interims: IG Group Holdings (IGG), Van Elle (VANL)

AGMs: Midatech Pharma (MTPH)

Companies paying dividends: LendInvest (1.3p)

