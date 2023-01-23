Be sceptical over plans to clean up the UK housing market

Politicians are very good at saying they will do things. They are less good at actually doing them. After Vladimir Putin shocked the world with his invasion of Ukraine, the UK government vowed to crack down on the Kremlin’s influence in Britain. As part of this, it pledged to rid the British property market of “dirty money” from Russian oligarchs.

The result was the Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Act, which was rushed through Parliament with cross-party support and became active in August 2022. It requires overseas owners of UK property to register themselves on Companies House in a bid to create proper transparency over who owns UK property. When passed, the government patted itself on the back and said that it had acted swiftly in response to Russian aggression – which is disingenuous to say the least considering it first promised to create this register way back in 2016.

Still, there is no question that the law is a positive step. Campaigners and the government have long complained that shady characters of all kinds from around the world have been hiding their money and their identities for years by snapping up luxury houses in the UK through opaque shell companies. Estate agents, lawyers and PRs who help Kremlin-connected Russians to buy this property had been dubbed “enablers” of the Russian state in a report by parliament's intelligence and security committee, which also described “Londongrad” as the “laundromat” of the world’s ill-gotten gains.