National Express wins €1bn German contract

Shares in National Express (NEX) received a welcome boost this morning, after the transport group announced a €1bn (£880mn) contract win. National Express has been chosen to operate the RE1 and RE11 Rhein-Ruhr-Express lines in Germany until 2033, on the back of an emergency contract award. Shares rose by 6 per cent in response to the news. JS

