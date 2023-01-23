Fuller, Smith & Turner blames train strikes for trading hit

Analysts cut profit forecasts

Chief executive flags cost pressures

Fuller, Smith & Turner (FSTA) shares fell by 4 per cent after the premium pubs and hotels company said that full-year earnings would fall short of market expectations because of issues on the railways. Sales fell by 5 per cent in the four weeks over Christmas and New Year against 2019 “due to the impact of the train strikes”, the company said, though like-for-like sales for the 43 weeks to 21 January were up by a fifth against last year. Management estimates that sales have taken a £4mn hit since October because of industrial action.

But the Christmas trading figures compare unfavourably to recent updates from peers who have also been impacted by strikes. Peel Hunt analysts noted that Fuller “has stated many times in the recent past that it benefits from having a balanced portfolio of pubs inside and outside London”, which is similar to Mitchells & Butlers (MAB). The latter posted like-for-like sales growth of 9 per cent over the festive period compared to 2019 despite also flagging the impact of industrial action on its performance.

Fuller chief executive Simon Emeny said that “while ongoing strike action will dampen sales, demand from customers remains good and we are optimistic that 2023 will deliver further sales growth”. But he also highlighted the continuing negative impact on operating costs and profit margins from both temporary and permanent inflationary pressures. A 10 per cent increase in the National Living Wage is set to come in from April, for example, which the company will try to mitigate.

Peel Hunt cut its 2023 profit before tax forecast by 35 per cent on the back of the update but kept its 600p target price. The broker said that “the company is asset-backed and we expect the sector to re-rate as inflation (and eventually interest rates) come down”.