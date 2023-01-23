Microsoft brushes over old mistakes with AI gamble

The most successful companies of the 2010s used the internet to connect people. The Apple (US:APPL) iPhone was created out of the need for constant connectivity and put the internet in people's pockets. Facebook, now Meta (US:META), enabled people to socialise online. Google (US:GOOGL), now Alphabet, made the internet's information easily accessible, and Amazon (US:AMZN) was where you went to buy stuff. In 2018, these companies were four of the five largest in the world and their success was all driven by network effects.

The business that rounded off that top five was Microsoft (US:MSFT), which, unlike the rest of these companies, made most of its money from selling software and services to other businesses, not by connecting people with the internet. In 2018, Microsoft made $42bn (38 per cent) from personal computing and $68bn (62 per cent) from cloud computing and business services.

Although Microsoft was still hugely successful during the past decade, it nevertheless experienced a relative fall from grace. At the turn of the century, its market cap of $606bn had it sitting ahead of General Electric as the most valuable business in the world. Most of its revenue was made through its Windows software, used as the operating system on more than three-quarters of the world's personal computers.