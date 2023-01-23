Today's Markets: Big week for economic data and strikes hit sales

European stock indices edged up marginally early on Monday, trying to recapture those handles touched last week before the YTD rally stalled. But they are lacking direction at the start of an important week for global markets.

The FTSE 100 was nudging up close to an all-time high above 7,900 last week before worries about recession took the shine off things a bit. US indices closed Friday in the green, with the Nasdaq finishing up a bit for the week and the Dow and S&P 500 both lower. Asian shares were broadly higher with a holiday in China leaving volumes lighter. About a quarter of the S&P 500 by market cap will release earnings next week, including Tesla and Microsoft.

Sterling rose to push up to a fresh one-month high against the dollar, testing the December swing high at 1.24458, briefly hitting 1.24469, the highest since June. Bullish trend remains in place. The euro rose to its highest since April as the dollar faded further as the market bet on a less aggressive Fed. How the market is reading this is unclear – the ECB messaging is all over the place and the Fed is resolute.

The week ahead

Mercifully, it’s the start of the Fed’s blackout period ahead of the FOMC meeting on January 31st-Feb 1st. But there is no shortage of economic data. Wrangling over the debt ceiling in Washington may attract some headlines but shouldn’t matter all that much to traders. Risks will be more acute if the situation is not resolved by June, but for now USD and indices should not suffer as a direct consequence of the impasse.

PMIs

Flash manufacturing and services PMIs for January covering the Euro area, Japan, UK and US are in focus Tuesday. To recap, the downturn in German business activity eased in December as price pressures continue to cool. Overall, the Eurozone composite PMI improved from 47.8 to 48.8 in December and input cost inflation rose at the slowest pace since May 2021.

But the euro area was a rare bright spot and the UK, US and Japan, the survey data pointed to a sixth successive month of falling output.

US GDP

Expectations for fourth quarter growth have moved around a fair bit, with notable weakness in retail sales and industrial production last week suggesting the US economy rather limped over the finish line in 2022. The Atlanta Fed’s estimate for real GDP growth (seasonally adjusted annual rate) in the fourth quarter of 2022 is 3.5 per cent. Market estimates are for a weaker sub 2 per cent level of growth.

Although the data is, by definition, backward looking, the extent to which Q4 growth holds up will be an important lens through which to look at current forecasts for the coming quarters. It’s also important to remember from a trading perspective that we appear to have moved into a “bad news is bad news” period.

PCE inflation

Disinflation has been the story of 2023 thus far. This is the last piece of the inflation jigsaw for the Fed ahead of its meeting starting on Jan 31st. Four weeks ago, the Fed’s preferred gauge of inflation cooled, helping to lift market sentiment as traders pared bets on the extent of Fed rate hikes. Another slowing in the rate of inflation could be seen as a positive, but recessionary fears are mounting too.

Neil Wilson is the Chief Market Analyst at Finalto