Companies roundup: ABF, Marstons, Henry Boot and more

ABF posts chunky sales growth but warns over margins

Cheap and cheerful certainly won the day this Christmas: Primark owner Associated British Foods (ABF) enjoyed record clothes sales in the week to Christmas Day as “strong” high street footfall boosted performance. Retail sales were up by 18 per cent against last year to £3.1bn for the 16 weeks to 7 January, which helped produce a better-than-expected adjusted operating profit margin at Primark. Sales on the food side of the business jumped by almost a quarter to £3.5bn, driven by higher prices, but the company warned that “for the full year we continue to expect some erosion” of profit margins. ABF shares fell by 1 per cent in early trading. CA

Marston’s reveals strong Christmas trading

Marston’s (MARS) shares rose by more than 7 per cent in early trading after the pub operator said that like-for-like sales for the 16 weeks to 21 January were 5 per cent ahead of pre-pandemic levels. Drink sales continue to do better than food, which the company said “[reinforced] the steadfast trading resilience of our predominantly community pub estate.” Marston’s also noted that its electricity costs are hedged for this financial year and its gas price is fixed until March 2025 – this will help with controlling cost inflation. Peel Hunt analysts said that “the company is well placed to be at the forefront of the sector’s recovery as inflation falls”. CA

CEO and board pushed out at Capricorn

The chief executive of Capricorn Energy (CNE) has resigned, alongside the company’s chair and three other board members, after a push from shareholders to kick them off the board.

The Palliser Capital vote was set for next week, but the board has largely given in to its demands, and said it would seek to appoint the fund’s nominee directors immediately. The dispute came after Palliser rejected the oil and gas company’s plan to sell itself to NewMed Energy. Capricorn said earlier this month the Palliser plan to reject the NewMed deal would “destroy value”. The leadership of the company is now unclear, after chief executive Simon Thomson quit the board. CFO James Smith remains on the board, alongside chair of the audit committee Ken Lough and two other non-executive directors. Legal and General Investment Management (LGIM and proxy advisors Glass Lewis and ISS had come out against the NewMed combination alongside Palliser. AH

Senior shares jump on outperformance

Shares in engineering company Senior (SNR) jumped by 10 per cent in early trading after the company said adjusted pre-tax profit for 2022 would be ahead of analysts’ expectations, which sat between £16mn-£18mn.

The company said its Flexonics division, which makes parts for vehicles and the energy industry, did better than expected due to stronger customer demand. Its larger aerospace arm traded in line with expectations. The gain means the company’s shares are up 20 per cent since the start of the year. MF

M&C Saatchi sticks to dividend plan

Advertising group M&C Saatchi (SAA) has reassured shareholders that its 2022 performance was in line with expectations and that it is still on track to reinstate dividends this year.

In a trading update published today, the company said net revenue grew by 9 per cent to £271mn in the year ended 31 December 2022, while adjusted profit before tax grew by 14 per cent to “at least” £31mn. Its “record” performance was fuelled by higher growth specialisms. In contrast, the group’s core advertising business only grew by 2 per cent, according to Peel Hunt estimates. JS

Henry Boot shares drop after profit warning

Shares in housebuilder and commercial property developer Henry Boot (BOOT) dropped 5 per cent this morning after it warned investors that its profits would not meet market expectations. Analysts had been predicting a pre-tax profit for 2022 of £48.1mn but Henry Boot cautioned that it would be “slightly below” this figure due to a drop in the value of its commercial property assets from £126mn to £106mn.

“Whilst it's too early to predict the outturn for 2023 at this stage, the group expects this year to be more challenging than 2022”, the company said. ML

Mailbox loses one fifth of value

Single-asset real estate investment trust Mailbox Reit has lost a fifth of its value following a bruising year for commercial property. Mailbox, which was the debut listing on the International Property Stock Exchange (IPSX) and one of only three listings on the exchange to date, said that its value had plunged from £190mn to £157mn “largely due to the prevailing interest rate turbulence”.

Over the past few years, IPSX has struggled to take off due to a lack of listings and a lack of liquidity. ML

