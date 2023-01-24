We've seen the end of an economic era – so what comes next?

Economists predict that higher interest rates will be here to stay

Could this be the start of the 'Tangible 20s'?

The events of 2022 left many investors reeling – and they are in good company. As chief executives and world leaders gathered in Davos last week for the World Economic Forum (WEF), president Borge Brende lamented that “in the past year, leaders of public and private sector organisations have been confronted with a lifetime’s worth of disruption and crises”.

The scale of the challenges were so profound that Berenberg senior economist Kallum Pickering is among those who think that 2022 marked the end of an economic era. Between 1980 and the mid 2010s, inflation fell and business cycle fluctuations became more subdued. This ‘great moderation’ gave policymakers less cause to cool the economy through contractionary policies. But as the chart shows, times have changed. If the great moderation is over, what will come next?