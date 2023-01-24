Microsoft invests 'billions of dollars' into ChatGPT maker

Microsoft (US:MSFT) has announced a “multiyear, multibillion dollar investment” in ChatGPT maker OpenAI. The company said it would spend more on the super computers that are used to run the models, it would also deploy OpenAI’s models across its consumer and enterprise products as well as becoming OpenAI’s exclusive cloud provider.

It has been reported by Bloomberg that the investment will be around $10bn. The partnership initially started in 2019 when Microsoft invested $1bn into OpenAI and since it has been using Microsoft’s supercomputers to train its models. This ultimately led to the creation of ChatGPT.

In the summer of last year, Microsoft announced a joint project with chip designer Nvidia (US:NVDA) to build one of the world largest supercomputers with the explicit aim of training AI models. Nvidia’s GPU processors use parallel computing which makes AI possible.