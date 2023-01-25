/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Companies roundup: Microsoft disappoints but easyJet soars

News on Microsoft, easyJet, Home Reit, JD Wetherspoon and more
Companies roundup: Microsoft disappoints but easyJet soars
January 25, 2023

Holiday sales give easyJet shares a break

EasyJet (EZJ) shares jumped by 10 per cent after the low-cost carrier said bookings in the last three months of 2022 were strong, with passenger growth up by 47 per cent on the pandemic-disrupted period a year earlier.

The company declared a headline loss before tax of £133mn for the quarter, a £100mn improvement on the same period last year, and said it was confident of beating the market’s current expectations of a pre-tax profit of £126mn for the 12 months to September 30.

To continue reading...
REGISTER FOR FREE TODAY
  • Read 3 articles for free each month
  • Educational articles and topical investment guides
  • In-depth podcast episodes by our writers and industry professionals
  • Interactive live webinars on investment themes that matter
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data