Companies roundup: Microsoft disappoints but easyJet soars

EasyJet (EZJ) shares jumped by 10 per cent after the low-cost carrier said bookings in the last three months of 2022 were strong, with passenger growth up by 47 per cent on the pandemic-disrupted period a year earlier.

The company declared a headline loss before tax of £133mn for the quarter, a £100mn improvement on the same period last year, and said it was confident of beating the market’s current expectations of a pre-tax profit of £126mn for the 12 months to September 30.