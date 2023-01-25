Why UK real estate investors will fare worse this year

The European real estate market has a rocky couple of years ahead of it. Earlier this month, a survey by real estate investor association INREV revealed that European real estate investors were the most cautious globally – with 37 per cent planning to decrease their real estate allocations over 2023 and 2024 compared with 20 per cent and 5 per cent for North American and Asian Pacific investors, respectively.

Dig a little deeper, however, and some national differences emerge within Europe. According to the same survey, half of investors thought Germany had the best investment prospects while 44 per cent said the Netherlands. The UK tied with France on 37 per cent.

This sentiment reflects an uncomfortable truth for UK real estate. Despite London long being seen as the most attractive city for European property investment, there are concerns that this particular property downturn will be much worse for the UK than the rest of Europe. Britain faces both a deeper drop in values in the short term and faces weaker growth prospects than other European countries in the long term. If those fears are realised, London’s position as the investment capital of Europe may be in peril.