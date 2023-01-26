/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
opinion
January 26, 2023

Forget rabbits – it's the year of recession

Rosie Carr
Author Image
Author Image
Rosie Carr

Job cuts have been spreading like wildfire among US tech companies: 10,000 at Microsoft, 18,000 at Amazon, 12,000 at Google, and a similar number at Meta. Lay-offs on this scale are typically a hallmark of a downturn, but these steep cuts across the companies’ global workforces are not an early canary-in-the-coalmine signal that a US recession has begun. 

They stem in part from the brutal reality check delivered by rising inflation and interest rates, the realisation that their profitability is at risk in a changed world, and concern about a coming economic contraction. But they are also a consequence of aggressive past expansion. 

So while job losses and recessions tend to go hand in hand, the job lay-off cycle has not yet started in earnest. If anything, the fact that it hasn’t is the main reason why the US central bank continues to take a hardline approach to rate hikes, and why a pivot is not yet on the cards. Capital Economics thinks the Federal Reserve might downshift to a 25 basis point rate hike at next week’s monetary committee meeting, but acknowledges “there could be one last hawkish sting in the tail”. 

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Latest news on pensions, property and economics
  • Stock screens and investment ideas
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data