Forget rabbits – it's the year of recession

Job cuts have been spreading like wildfire among US tech companies: 10,000 at Microsoft, 18,000 at Amazon, 12,000 at Google, and a similar number at Meta. Lay-offs on this scale are typically a hallmark of a downturn, but these steep cuts across the companies’ global workforces are not an early canary-in-the-coalmine signal that a US recession has begun.

They stem in part from the brutal reality check delivered by rising inflation and interest rates, the realisation that their profitability is at risk in a changed world, and concern about a coming economic contraction. But they are also a consequence of aggressive past expansion.

So while job losses and recessions tend to go hand in hand, the job lay-off cycle has not yet started in earnest. If anything, the fact that it hasn’t is the main reason why the US central bank continues to take a hardline approach to rate hikes, and why a pivot is not yet on the cards. Capital Economics thinks the Federal Reserve might downshift to a 25 basis point rate hike at next week’s monetary committee meeting, but acknowledges “there could be one last hawkish sting in the tail”.