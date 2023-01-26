Companies roundup: Diageo, Tesla, Jet2 and more

Tesla cuts prices to boost volume

Tesla (US:TSLA) is dropping the prices of its cars to boost demand. In the quarterly results call, chief executive Elon Musk said the company could sell 2mn cars this year, which would be around a third more than last year. The company is currently guiding to 1.8mn because “there always seems to be some freaking force majeure thing that happens somewhere on earth,” Musk said.

The share price fell over 50 per cent in the second half of last year while Musk was distracted by his Twitter acquisition. However, the price jumped 8 per cent yesterday in after hours trading in reaction to the company’s Q4 automotive revenue jumping a third year-on-year. The adjusted cash profit margin did drop 86 basis points, however, the company is confident it can maintain the “industry leading” margins through cost reductions despite further price cuts in the pipeline. AS