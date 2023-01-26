/
The return to normality

Hermione Taylor analyses how the end of quantitative easing will play out
January 26, 2023
  • The Bank of England makes ‘active’ bond sales, as other central banks take a more ‘passive’ approach to QT
  • Could the resulting $1tn increase in net bond supply jam financial plumbing?

Quantitative easing (QE) is in retreat – marking the end of a near-15-year financial experiment. What began as an unconventional monetary policy tool rapidly became a policy linchpin that saw central banks amass huge balance sheets, which mushroomed again as Covid-19 hit.

But now the Bank of England (BoE), Federal Reserve and European Central Bank (ECB) are going into reverse, ushering in a new experiment in the process: they are embarking on programmes of quantitative tightening (QT) that will see balance sheets start to ‘normalise’. QE saw central banks buy longer-maturity bonds using digitally created reserves, thereby boosting liquidity and stimulating economies. Figures from Goldman Sachs Wealth Management estimate that markets will need to absorb $1tn in net bond supply as part of the reversal of this process. Just as QE lowered bond yields, economists expect potential bond buyers to demand higher yields in the face of this growing supply. 

