'A recession is a great time to build a business'

No increase yet in investee companies going into administration

A history of healthy dividends, but excess payouts are on pause

The trust has a track record of raising large amounts of cash

Higher inflation, higher interest rates and the cost of living crisis are taking their toll on UK companies. R3, the trade body that represents insolvency professionals, reports that there were 1,964 corporate insolvencies in December – 32 per cent higher than the 1,489 in December 2021 and 76 per cent above pre-pandemic levels. And things could be tough for a while in view of the continued effects of rising energy costs, as well as the prospect of recession hurting demand this year.

In theory, these risks are heightened for early-stage companies that do not have solid cash flows to fall back on. But thus far, Malcolm Ferguson, co-manager of Octopus Titan VCT (OTV2), says the venture capital trust (VCT) portfolio has not yet experienced a material change in the number of investee companies going into administration.