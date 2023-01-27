December's borrowing figures set the scene for a difficult year

Energy prices are falling – but remain high by past standards

The energy crisis looks set to continue its squeeze on the economy

Last week’s public sector finance figures were hard to decipher. They showed the biggest December deficit on record, with public sector borrowing hitting £24.7bn. This was £9.8bn higher than the forecast published by the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), yet according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), most of the unpleasant surprise was thanks to a bigger than expected transfer of student loans to the government.

But the figures also reflected the difficult economic backdrop. Around a quarter of UK government debt is inflation-linked: pegged to retail price index (RPI) inflation, which currently stands at 13.4 per cent. This contributed to debt interest payments of over £17bn – the highest December figure since records began. The Energy Price Guarantee (EPG) and £400 Energy Bill Support Scheme also drove a £4.8bn year-on-year increase in subsidies. Total expenditure came in £16.7bn higher than last December as a result.