Economic outlook: 30 January - 3 February

First, to the euro area, where sentiment data kicks off the week. By several measures, the European economy is holding up better than expected: in December, flash consumer confidence estimates improved by 1.4 percentage points. Though still far below the long-term average, the indicator is now back above the trough it reached at the onset of the pandemic.

Franziska Palmas, senior Europe economist at Capital Economics, also points to December’s upward revision of the Composite purchasing managers' index (PMI) from 48.8 to 49.3, and a rosier picture for forward-looking future output and new order indices. That said, the outlook remains challenging: she notes that based on past form, survey results are still consistent with gross domestic product (GDP) falling in Q4. Flash GDP and inflation figures and unemployment statistics will give a clearer picture of the European economy when they are released later in the week.

The latest Bank of England (BoE) money and credit report will be released on 31 January. Effective borrowing rates on personal loans and mortgages are expected to increase, and these higher borrowing costs will dampen activity in the housing market. The Nationwide House Price Index will be released on 1 February. According to the index, prices are having their “worst run since 2008”. The trend looks set to continue throughout 2023.

US Job openings and labour turnover data (JOLTS) will be released on 1 February, followed by non-farm payrolls and hourly earnings on 3 February. Last year was a buoyant year for the US labour market, but the Fed’s rate-setting committee remains concerned by the tight labour market. Minutes from December’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting saw the Fed stress that “it would take substantially more evidence of progress to be confident that inflation was on a sustained downward path”, and the IMF’s Gita Gopinath recently urged the Fed to “stay the course”. Nevertheless, economists believe that the end of the tightening cycle is in sight. The FOMC meets to set rates on 1 February, and many analysts forecast a ‘downshift’ to a smaller 25 bps hike at the next meeting.

BoE and European Central Bank (ECB) rate-setting meetings will follow on 2 February. Though inflation has softened slightly, more hikes lie ahead: consensus forecasts see rates rising to 4.3 per cent by the end of the year. Despite this, a deceleration in the pace of hikes probably started last month, meaning another 50 bps increase next week looks likely.

In December’s ECB meeting, president Christine Lagarde insisted that the ECB would continue to tighten "significantly" over the coming months – a more hawkish stance than markets had expected. Economists now expect a series of further interest rate rises over the first half of the year, starting with a 50 bps hike next week. Further details about the ECB’s quantitative tightening programme are also anticipated.