Companies roundup: CEO changes and demand for oil

888 CEO out as Middle East VIP accounts suspended

888 (888) chief executive Itai Pazner is out the door at the same time as the company said an internal compliance review showed failings in anti-money laundering and know-your-customer policies in the Middle East. The company said it had suspended all VIP accounts in the region, accounting for “less than” 3 per cent of overall revenue.

888’s shares fell by 17 per cent after the announcement.

“Following an internal compliance review, it has come to light that certain best practices have not been followed in regard to KYC (Know Your Client) and AML (Anti-Money Laundering) processes for 888 VIP customers in the Middle East region,” the company said. “While further internal investigations are underway, the board has taken the decision to suspend VIP customer accounts in the region, effective immediately.”

Pazner was in the job for four years. His departure follows the CFO Yariv Dafna’s resignation two weeks ago, which was announced as “mutual”, although he will stay on until the end of March, the company said. CA

BP sees strong oil, gas demand into the 2030s BP (BP.) has forecast oil demand would remain flat around 100mn barrels of oil per day (bopd) until 2030, before slowly falling to 75mnbopd by 2050. Natural gas demand will climb under the same scenario, driven by demand from developing countries in Africa and Asia, according to the energy giant’s annual energy outlook. BP, Shell (SHEL) and the US energy giants have seen record profits in the past year as oil and gas prices jumped. Analysts have also said this bull market could see the majors’ plans to let production fall and cut emissions could be put on the backburner as governments and investors are more focused on energy security. BP chief economist Spencer Dale said: “The scale of the economic and social disruptions over the past year associated with the loss of just a fraction of the world’s fossil fuels has also highlighted the need for the transition away from hydrocarbons to be orderly.” AH BP and Shell: time for a rethink?

L&G chief steps down

Life insurer Legal & General (LGEN) announced the planned retirement of its long-serving chief executive Sir Nigel Wilson, who will step down after overseeing a transition process over the next year until a successor is appointed.

Sir Nigel earned the City’s respect by turning L&G into one of the London market’s most consistent dividend payers, returning an estimated 600 per cent over the course of this tenure when earnings and returns on equity are also taken into account. He also made a name for himself by investing in social projects and housing – by some measures L&G’s plans to build 10,000 homes annually through its investment activities make it the fourth largest housebuilder in the UK through brands like housebuilder Cala and L&G modular. In 2022, L&G made headlines by signing a £4bn housing and redevelopment project in the West Midlands which will see thousands of homes built over seven years.

Certainly, his regular commentary on “inclusive capitalism” attracted political attention and Liz Truss offered him a role as minister for growth during her short-lived tenure – which, in retrospect, he sensibly declined. JH.

Unilever confirms new CEO

Unilever (ULVR) has found a replacement for chief executive Alan Jope, who said last September that he would retire. Hein Schumacher, current chief executive of Dutch dairy company Royal FrieslandCampina and a Unilever non-executive director, will take up the reins at the head of the business on 1 July. Hein said that “I will be very focused on working with the Unilever team to deliver a step-up in business performance”.

Unilever shares nudged up by 1 per cent in early trading. CA

Norcros chief executive to retire Building products company Norcros (NXR) said its longstanding chief executive Nick Kelsall is to retire as chief executive at the end of March. He will be succeeded by the company’s UK business director, Thomas Willcocks. Kelsall has spent 30 years at Norcros and the final 11 of these as chief executive. He will remain as an employee of the company for a further 12 months “to ensure a smooth and effective handover”, the company said. MF

Computacenter “slightly ahead” of guidance

IT services business Computacenter (CCC) saw its share price jump 9 per cent after it announced full-year results would be “slightly ahead” of its original guidance. In the first half of the year adjusted tax profit was 6 per cent behind 2021 but by the end of the year it achieved profit growth. Management expects this momentum to continue into 2023. IT service businesses Softcat (SCT) and Bytes Technology (BYIT) also performed strongly in 2022 as companies invested heavily in their digital capabilities. AS