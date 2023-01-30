/
Ryanair gains market share as passenger numbers beat pre-pandemic levels

Chief executive cites gains in Italy, Poland, Ireland and Spain
January 30, 2023

Ryanair (IE:RYA) chief executive Michael O’Leary hailed gains made in a number of markets as the company made a €211mn (£185mn) net profit for the three months to December, compared with a prior-year loss of €96mn.

Revenue rose by 57 per cent year-on-year to €2.31bn, as the number of passengers carried rose by 24 per cent on the same period a year earlier, or by 7 per cent on pre-Covid levels.

Chief executive Michael O’Leary said the company had increased market share in places such as Italy, Poland, Ireland and Spain “where competitors have removed significant capacity or are retreating from competition with us”.

