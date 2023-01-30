/
Today's Markets: Investors fight the Fed
January 30, 2023

Stocks were on the back foot early Monday as attention shifts to this week’s vital central bank meetings.

Shares across Europe opened lower after Asia mainly slipped, though China rallied as it reopened following the lunar new year holiday. The dollar traded firmer as it consolidated just above a 10-month low, while gold eased off after hitting its highest since April last week. 

Bitcoin has pulled back a touch after touching its highest since August over the weekend. Japan’s 10yr bond yield nudged up to 0.483 per cent, close to the 0.5 per cent limit set by the BoJ after starting last week below 0.4 per cent. Oil pulled back further away from the 100-day line to its weakest level in a couple of weeks. 

