BuzzFeed shows the AI bubble is fully inflated

The hype around AI is starting to cause some large share price fluctuations, much like when any mention of blockchain was enough to send investors into a frenzy a few years ago.

Last week, BuzzFeed’s (US:BZFD) share price more than doubled after it was reported the media company was planning on using AI to produce content.

Chief executive Jonah Peretti sent a memo to staff laying out BuzzFeed's AI strategy for the coming year which was then helpfully published by the Wall Street Journal. BuzzFeed’s share price immediately jumped over 100 per cent.