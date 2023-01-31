/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
news

BuzzFeed shows the AI bubble is fully inflated

The listicle company BuzzFeed's share price more than doubled after it sent a memo to staff about using AI
BuzzFeed shows the AI bubble is fully inflated
January 31, 2023

The hype around AI is starting to cause some large share price fluctuations, much like when any mention of blockchain was enough to send investors into a frenzy a few years ago. 

Last week, BuzzFeed’s (US:BZFD) share price more than doubled after it was reported the media company was planning on using AI to produce content.  

Chief executive Jonah Peretti sent a memo to staff laying out BuzzFeed's AI strategy for the coming year which was then helpfully published by the Wall Street Journal. BuzzFeed’s share price immediately jumped over 100 per cent.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Latest news on pensions, property and economics
  • Stock screens and investment ideas
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data