Central banks got it wrong on inflation and money

For starters: they printed way too much and for too long. We all know this, but why didn’t central banks figure it out? Partly because they ignored a very basic tenet of economics – the growth in the supply of money matters for inflation dynamics.

Milton Friedman famously proclaimed that inflation is “always and everywhere a monetary phenomenon” – a problem of printing too much money. Every commentator likes to pull this quote out, but despite its hackneyed overuse, it was ignored on the grounds that the correlation between money supply and inflation had broken down. Austerity and banks’ desire to rebuild capital meant money growth in the wake of the global financial crisis did not lead to inflation. But the opposite forces have been working because governments allowed their debts to balloon by going on a spending spree. Central banks were complicit in funding this debt – effectively monetizing issuance – in a phase that was similar to the 1940s when the US was funding WW2.