Companies roundup: Struggling ITM and a boost for Pets at Home

RBG chief ousted

The chief executive of RBG Holdings (RBGP) has had her contract terminated “with immediate effect”, following a December profit warning. The board of the legal services group said it had lost confidence in Nicola Foulston, “as a result of cultural concerns and the execution of the group's strategy”.

RBG’s litigation funding arm, Lionfish, recently lost two cases, resulting in a non-cash write-off of £4mn and a profit forecast miss. The group plans to reduce its exposure to third party litigation funding, and said it had received “a number of potential offers” for Lionfish.