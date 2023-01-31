Today’s markets: Why shares are falling in a bull market 

Two-thirds of stocks are above their 200-day moving average. It’s all looking quite bullish but the S&P 500 fell 1.3 per cent as investors started to show some fear ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting. There is genuine doubt among bulls here – they know the Fed can drive through their recovery by pushing back strongly against the loosening in financial conditions we have seen in recent weeks.

Stocks have had a good run higher this year so some profit-taking ahead of the uncertainty of the Fed makes sense too. The Fed is seen slowing the pace of hikes to 0.25 percentage points tomorrow, with the two-day meeting kick off today. Markets currently price a 98.6 per cent chance the FOMC votes to raise rates, and a roughly 85 per cent chance for one last hike in March – a setup that creates ample opportunity for a hawkish surprise from the Fed. The question is how high and for how long – the market is under and sees the Fed being more dovish than it will be. Read more on what the banks got wrong here.

Scores on the doors on the last day of trading in January – FTSE 100 +4.5 per cent, DAX +8.64 per cent, FTSE MIB +11 per cent, CAC +9.4 per cent. Wall Street has also enjoyed a bounce with the Nasdaq +9 per cent or so and the S&P 500 rising 4.6 per cent. Meanwhile the euro is up more than 1.3 per cent this month as the ECB has pretty well held the line on rate hikes – Thursday's meeting key. Sterling is up around 2 per cent – Bank of England also due up on Super Thursday. Gold is up about 5 per cent in January and copper has risen almost 9 per cent. Oil prices have endured a stickier month as investors fret over the Fed’s hikes hitting demand in the US even as China reopens. Brent has slipped almost 2 per cent and WTI more than 3.5 per cent.