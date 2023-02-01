Bargain operators are struggling to boost margins

​​​​​​In an economic downturn, consumers naturally become more cost-conscious. Shoppers trading down are already boosting grocery sales at Aldi and Lidl, and logic would suggest that this is good news for other cheap and cheerful options. But the supply shocks and the long shadow of the pandemic are complicating the investment case for many businesses with strong value credentials.

Pub chain JD Wetherspoon (JDW) has proved fairly resilient in previous recessions. Sales fell by just 1 per cent in 2008, the year of the global financial crisis, only to grow by 1 per cent the following year. According to Mark Irvine-Fortescue, an analyst at Stifel, low single-digit falls in revenue were the norm for pub chains at the time.

“I think that reflects an idea that for a lot of people still in work, affordable treats – such as going out for something to eat or drink – are something they like to protect as far as possible,” he said. Whether people are as keen to return to pubs and restaurants during a cost of living crisis (that immediately followed years of pandemic restrictions) is another story.