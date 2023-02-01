/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Companies roundup: Tesco buys a high street brand

Other news from Snap, UKCM, Entain and more
Companies roundup: Tesco buys a high street brand
February 1, 2023

Snap blames weak advertising demand

Snap (US:SNAP) is pessimistic about the US advertising market. In a letter to investors the company said it expects Q1 revenue to be down between 2 and 10 per cent year-on-year in the next quarter because of weak advertising demand. This overshadowed a positive release which showed revenue up 12 per cent for 2022 and daily active users up 17 per cent to 375mn. The gloominess around the advertising market casts fresh doubt around Meta (US:META) and Alphabet’s (US:GOOGL) results which are released later today and tomorrow. AS

To continue reading...
REGISTER FOR FREE TODAY
  • Read 3 articles for free each month
  • Educational articles and topical investment guides
  • In-depth podcast episodes by our writers and industry professionals
  • Interactive live webinars on investment themes that matter
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data