Companies roundup: Tesco buys a high street brand

Snap blames weak advertising demand

Snap (US:SNAP) is pessimistic about the US advertising market. In a letter to investors the company said it expects Q1 revenue to be down between 2 and 10 per cent year-on-year in the next quarter because of weak advertising demand. This overshadowed a positive release which showed revenue up 12 per cent for 2022 and daily active users up 17 per cent to 375mn. The gloominess around the advertising market casts fresh doubt around Meta (US:META) and Alphabet’s (US:GOOGL) results which are released later today and tomorrow. AS